Will Trump save the Tate brothers from extradition?

Two of the internet's most notorious manosphere influencers got arrested again this weekend.

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals cuffed Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami, reportedly en route to a bare-knuckle boxing event. Footage of the handcuffing went viral almost instantly, with the internet immediately fixating on the brothers' rumpled outfits — particularly Andrew's choice of a tight and revealing purple blouse.

Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, called the extradition attempt a 'political kidnapping.'

By Monday, the fashion critique gave way to a Miami courtroom, tan jail uniforms, and total silence while their lawyer vowed to fight the latest extradition attempt to the United Kingdom.

Between the two brothers, this round alone adds up to 38 new charges — rape, sexual assault, trafficking for sexual exploitation, and, for Andrew, 19 counts tied to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, plus an alleged pattern of choking victims, sometimes to unconsciousness, before assaulting them.

These charges add to the 21 original charges by the Crown Prosecution Service from May 2025 — bringing the total to 59 charges, all of a similar nature.

A separate, ongoing Romanian case accuses them of running a coercion scheme — faking relationships with women to trap them into producing pornography that authorities say generated over $2.8 million and nearly $1 million in crypto tokens.

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Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, called the extradition attempt a "political kidnapping." He's dangled the idea that Trump might personally intervene to block it — McBride has said the president hates "political persecution and communism," referring to actions by the U.K. government.

The Justice Department has pushed back on the political persecution framing, directly confirming to the Associated Press that leadership of its Criminal Division approved the arrests — contradicting McBride's earlier claim that it was greenlit by a "low-level functionary" without leadership's knowledge.

Because the Tate brothers are dual United States-British citizens, the final call on whether they get shipped overseas ultimately falls to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has the discretion to approve, block, or sit on the extradition order regardless of what the court decides.

McBride's case that the arrests are a political witch hunt leans hard on the brothers' Capitol Hill victory lap the week before the arrest. A photo circulated online appeared to show Andrew and Tristan posing with a member of Congress, part of a swing through D.C. that also included a stop at the Ned, an exclusive private club near the White House.

Three days after that trip, they were in handcuffs — a coincidence McBride has seemingly leveraged to argue that the case is politically motivated. He has maintained that the brothers are innocent.

A Miami judge ordered both brothers to be held in federal custody until the next hearing on Monday, and McBride estimates a final decision is around 60 days out.

Blaze News reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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