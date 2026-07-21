Video: Suspect opens fire on Texas SWAT team serving arrest warrant; but cops shoot back — 1 right through his own windshield

The San Antonio Police Department over the weekend released video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month.

Police said just after 5 p.m. June 16, four SWAT officers responded to execute an arrest warrant.

'Strong work; I pray for a speedy recovery of the officer and a speedy trial and conviction of the perp.'

Officers arrived in an unmarked vehicle and located the suspect inside his parked vehicle, police said, adding that officers pulled up in front of the suspect's vehicle and saw he was holding a gun.

Police said the suspect then began shooting at the officers.

With that, all four officers discharged their firearms numerous times, police said.

The police video of the shootout is below:

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During the shootout, the suspect as well as one officer were struck by gunfire, police said, adding that both the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No bystanders were injured, police said.

The 35-year-old suspect — Roman Pena — was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, police said.

The officers involved have eight to nine years of service with the San Antonio Police Department, officials said, adding that the department's Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate, concurrent inquiries.

In addition, police said that as with all officer-involved shootings, the District Attorney's Office is reviewing this incident.

As you might imagine, a number of observers who viewed the police video had things to say about what went down. The following are a few highlights:

"Strong work; I pray for a speedy recovery of the officer and a speedy trial and conviction of the perp," one commenter wrote.

"Agg[ravated] assault?" another commenter asked. "How about attempted murder. Ridiculous."

"We have THE best SWAT team," another commenter declared. "Great job, men."

"GOT 'EM!!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "F**K HOMICIDAL CRIMINALS!!!"

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