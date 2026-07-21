Billionaire Elon Musk may have gotten a death threat from a transgender-identifying liberal after the tech billionaire commented about transgender homicide rates.

Musk was responding to a post about the Zizian transgender cult investigated by independent journalist Andy Ngo. Members of the group are suspected of being involved in numerous slayings, and their alleged leader was arrested in Feb. 2025 in Maryland.

'He's putting up Hitler numbers. So maybe he should shut up before spouting lies like this.'

"The obvious reality is that giving rage-inducing hormones to mentally unstable people will cause a major increase in murder," Musk wrote Sunday on the X social media platform, which he owns. "Statistically, trans and trans-driven (eg Charlie Kirk’s killer) homicide rates are more than triple that of the general population."

His post grabbed a lot of attention from transgender activists, including trans-identifying activist Alejandra Caraballo.

"This MF is responsible for more deaths than there are trans people in the United States. He's putting up Hitler numbers. So maybe he should shut up before spouting lies like this," wrote Caraballo on the BlueSky social media app.

Caraballo's post was reposted by Aubrey — a user who identifies as a "reclusive trans woman," according to the bio — along with the suggestion that Musk should be "culled," a word that can refer to euthanizing.

"Elon Musk should be culled from the human race. If humanity wants to preserve the light of consciousness and such," read Aubrey's post.

RELATED: 'Did not act alone': Suspect tied to Zizian 'trans' cult charged with murdering own parents

Musk's claim about transgender homicide rates was contradicted by Grok, the artificial intelligence service for Musk's X platform.

"Mass shooting databases (e.g. Gun Violence Archive) show trans-identified perpetrators as a tiny share overall, though some narrower analyses of public/ideological shootings note higher recent visibility," the service responded to a user about the claim.

Ngo was publicizing his book "The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!