Jasmine Crockett suggests anyone who was rooting for Argentina at the World Cup is racist

A Democratic congresswoman turned to soccer on Tuesday to support her claim that white supremacy is alive and well in modern culture.

Toward the end of a congressional hearing on the Smithsonian exhibit, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) was in full defense of changes that have been made at the historic museum.

'Welcome to the Republicans' white-pride rally.'

The hearing, titled Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian's Efforts to Reshape the Past, was a back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats about whether the museum has become woke and even anti-white.

When it was her turn, Crockett used her limited time to ask David Blight, a history professor from Yale University, a bizarre question about the recent World Cup.

"The World Cup that captured the imaginations of the entire world when they saw all of these people of color that was [sic] playing for all these teams, and ultimately, if you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain," Crockett began.

The congresswoman then asked the professor, "It seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting ... against Argentina, right? And why was that? Just give me an explanation. If you could guess."

The professor was not in the same mindset as Crockett with his response, though, saying, "Spain had the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them?"

Crockett took a moment for a hard chuckle before suggesting what the real reason might be.

"There's also a racist history that exists as it relates to Argentina," she said.

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Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Crockett first introduced herself in the hearing by announcing, "Welcome to the Republicans' white-pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing."

This was followed by a series of rhetorical questions and comments surrounding the alleged threat of white supremacy in the United States. Crockett claimed that it must be hard for Republicans at the hearing to listen to the true history of America, while making other claims like black people are currently being denied their right to vote.

Republicans are trying to "ban books" and "attack museums," Crockett went on, before citing the Biden administration's 2021 claim that the biggest domestic threat to the United States is violent white supremacists.

Crockett also alleged that there were a lot of "white guys" with a "fetish" and "fragile egos" who are trying to feel "oppressed" over the alleged inner workings at the Smithsonian.

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In another viral clip, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) questioned museum officials about training materials and tool kits that listed certain traits as products of white supremacy.

A White House document on the issue said that the National Museum of American History was using a framework that "explicitly treats museums as engines for anti-oppression activism."

For example, the document said the museum frames ideas like "objectivity, individualism, [and] a sense of urgency" as oppressive character traits of "whiteness" and "white supremacy culture."

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