Days after Biden inauguration, FBI shielded Wuhan lab collaborator from investigation after China trip

Joe Biden's presidency began and ended with the shielding of individuals linked to decades' worth of dangerous gain-of-function experiments.

Biden concluded his presidency by issuing former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci a blanket pardon, going back all the way to Jan. 1, 2014 — around the time the Obama administration supposedly halted funding for gain-of-function research that makes pathogens more deadly and/or more transmissible.

'It is hard to say if Daszak will be forthcoming with information.'

Years earlier — days after the geriatric Democrat was sworn in as president and at the height of the COVID pandemic — the Biden FBI requested special treatment for Peter Daszak, the disgraced British zoologist who funneled American funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to documents released on Monday by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the National Targeting Center — a division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection responsible for catching travelers and detecting cargo that threaten American security — alerted other groups within the Department of Homeland Security to Daszak's planned trip from Qatar to New York on Feb. 5, 2021.

The NTC was aware not only of the British native's recent travels around China and his role on the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2 but his work with coronavirus researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology; his predominant use of American grant money for gain-of-function research, including research conducted by one of SARS-CoV-2's likely patients zero; his contracts "with the DHS Chemical and Biological Threat Division"; his co-authorship of a 2013 study detailing the successful infection of human cells with a SARS-like coronavirus; and the National Institutes of Health's request that he retrieve "the original type-specimen used by WIV for genetic analysis."

The NTC recommended that Daszak undergo a Tactical Terrorism Response Team exam.

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HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

In the NTC's Feb. 2, 2021, email setting the stage for a thorough inspection and interview upon Daszak's arrival was a list of questions the division evidently figured worth raising with the foreign zoologist, including:

Why was he chosen to be on the WHO investigative team?

Where in China did he go?

Where did he stay while in China?

Did his WHO team visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and if so, what areas did the team inspect?

Did the WHO team meet with any Chinese officials?

Did Daszak collect, travel with, or mail any biological samples during the trip?

One of the documents published by Paul stated, "During the inspection, it is hard to say if Daszak will be forthcoming with information."

Daszak — who was formally debarred along with his scandal-plagued and now-defunct organization, EcoHealth Alliance, last year by the Department of Health and Human Services — was apparently spared from having to undergo the exam and answer such questions in detail upon his arrival due to an intervention by the Biden FBI.

A senior CBP officer serving as the agency's Joint Terrorism Task Force liaison wrote, "Please be advised FBI New York requested we do not stop the subject below."

Customs and Border Protection played ball, sending out a message stating, "Please disregard request for inspection."

Sen. Paul said that "the inspection never took place."

Daszak and the FBI did not immediately respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

When asked by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) during a 2024 congressional hearing whether he had a "standing relationship, either officially or unofficially, with any agency in the intelligence community," Daszak answered no, then claimed he also wasn't a witting informant for any U.S. intelligence agency.

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