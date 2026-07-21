FDA sends mixed messages amid America’s explosive diarrhea outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now walking back its claim that Taco Bell lettuce supplier Taylor Farms was a source of the epidemic of explosive diarrhea that plagued customers, even apologizing to the company for making a “false positive.”

A statement from Taylor Farms reads, “Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had a ‘confirmed positive’ test for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that [the] FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for cyclospora.”

“Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico,” the statement continued.

The company reminded consumers that none of its other products had been involved in the recall, before issuing a message to those who are sick.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues,” the statement concluded.

“It’s just such a warm statement from a corporation,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

“Basically, they [the FDA] didn’t even have this information, they sunk, probably, the stock of Taylor Farms if they even have one,” he continues. "And Taco Bell and probably 10 other places, right?“

“Right,” co-host Dave Landau jokes, “which is why I bought it.”

Want more from Stu and Dave?

To enjoy more of Stu and Dave's lethal blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.