'Software error' led to 400 noncitizens voting in New Jersey, says Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill

A "serious software error" in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to 6,600 people who indicated they were not citizens to be wrongly registered to vote, according to the state's governor.

Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement Tuesday that the error was discovered last week and that she has replaced the vendor responsible and taken those voters off the rolls.

'They were registered as Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state.'

"These individuals answered 'no' when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for driver's licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway," Sherrill said.

Sherrill said the registrations occurred between June 2023 and June 2024, years before she got into office.

"This happened under the previous administration and, upon learning this information, I immediately ordered my chief counsel to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred," she said. "I also ordered the removal of any residents from our voter rolls who were erroneously added between June 2023 and June 2024."

She went on to say she was "appalled" by the "reckless failures" that led to the false registrations.

"Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted," she added. "They were registered as Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state."

Sherrill blamed the previous administration under Gov. Phil Murphy, another Democrat.

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Merrill went on to try to preempt criticism from Republicans about voter integrity.

"As the Trump administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections," she added. "Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than 10 years, he has worked to undermine Americans' faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn't accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level."

Trump has been pressing for the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to show photo ID before registering to vote.

"Yet another reason to PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!" responded a White House social media account. "It would require states to submit voter rolls to the USCIS/DHS SAVE system for citizenship verification (which New Jersey currently does not do) — preventing this exact scenario from happening in the first place."

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