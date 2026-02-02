'Dead on arrival': Chuck Schumer says Dems will 'go all out' to defeat voter ID bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Democrats are ready to defeat a Republican bill intended to fortify election security against fraudulent voting.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act passed the House of Representatives in July and awaits approval from the Senate before heading to the president's desk, but Democrats hope to derail its trip.

'If Democrats choose to filibuster, they can explain to the American people why they believe noncitizens should be allowed to vote. That is a debate we will win every time.'

Schumer compared the SAVE Act to the racist Jim Crow laws against black Americans after the Civil War and warned of a government shutdown.

"I have said it before and I'll say it again, the SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow type laws to the entire country and is dead on arrival in the Senate," said Schumer in a statement on Monday. "It is a poison pill that will kill any legislation that it is attached to. If House Republicans add the SAVE Act to the bipartisan appropriations package it will lead to another prolonged Trump government shutdown."

He went on to argue that the real intention of the legislation was voter suppression.

"The SAVE Act seeks to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, seize control of our elections, and fan the flames of election skepticism and denialism," he added.

Schumer has previously called the SAVE Act "one of the most despicable acts of legislation" he's ever seen.

Schumer concluded by saying Democrats would "go all out" to defeat the bill.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas previously defended the bill from Democratic criticism in comments to Blaze News.

"This is a commonsense reform with broad public support from Americans who want elections that are free, fair, and secure," Roy said.

"Now it's time for the Senate to act. All it takes is 51 Republicans willing to demand a vote," he added. "And if Democrats choose to filibuster, they can explain to the American people why they believe noncitizens should be allowed to vote. That is a debate we will win every time."

If passed, the SAVE Act would require "proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office."

