'Annoying, bitter old man': Journey band member BASHES Bruce Springsteen for pushing left-wing politics

The Christian conservative keyboardist of the band Journey has lashed out at Bruce Springsteen for constantly using his platform to push his liberal politics.

Springsteen has been annoying his fans by criticizing President Donald Trump and his supporters during his concerts, and keyboardist Jonathan Cain says he's fed up with it.

'I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.'

"I’m a diehard conservative. ... And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know?" said Cain in an interview on the "Complete Disaster Network" podcast from May that has gone viral on X this week, thanks to Variety.

He said he used to be a Democrat in his youth but has since turned to the right. He also tries to avoid injecting his politics into his music.

"Now, people say, ‘Well, you’re a Christian, and you’re conservative,’ and I’m like, ‘So what?’ I don’t preach it on stage. I don’t spend 10 minutes talking about it," he continued.

"And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he’s just annoying," Cain said. "He’s an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the U.S.A., weren’t you, dude? So act like it. But even that song, if you look at the lyrics, I mean, it’s a kind of a diss to our country."

He also turned his ire against a liberal actor known for criticizing Trump.

"Him and ... who’s the other one? Robert De Niro," Cain added. "I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music."

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Cain is married to Paula White, the controversial prosperity gospel evangelist who was appointed by Trump to his White House Faith Office.

Cain went on to recount how Journey is ridiculed by many in the mainstream but remains a fan favorite. Cain also recounted how Journey was one of the first bands to start touring after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody told us we were going to fail, and we were crazy — we’re all going to die, you know?" Cain recalled. "And we said, ‘Nonsense, it’s time to go back out and celebrate rock ‘n’ roll again,’ and we were right, and we filled every arena we played."

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