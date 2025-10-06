Country singer Zach Bryan gets nailed with backlash over anti-ICE song

Country singer Zach Bryan is coming under fire for releasing a snippet of a song that appears to attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement while claiming the U.S. is "fading."

The singer-songwriter released a snippet of what seems to be a new song, but the lyrics led many to criticize him on social media.

'I don’t care how popular he is, he’ll never sound the same to me.'

The snippet was posted to his Instagram account with only the description "the fading of the red white and blue."

The lyrics refer to police as "cocky motherf**kers" and then have a line against ICE.

"ICE is gonna come bust down your door," it reads. "Try to build a house / no one builds no more."

The lyrics end, "Got some bad news / the fading of the red, white, and blue.”

Many online objected to the message of the song.

"Who's ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one," joked country singer John Rich.

"Zach Bryan has always been a giant douchebag...his music has also always sucked. I'm just glad more people will start to see how big of a clown he really is," read another response.

"ICE agents risk their lives daily. Violent leftists throw bricks at them, attack them, spit at them, even shoot at them. And this is the song he released. Career over," said one critic.

"Deleted all of his music. He’s like Springsteen now. I don’t care how popular he is, he’ll never sound the same to me," responded another detractor.

"Yeah, over this guy now. I was listening but as soon as the politics comes out, he goes the way of Robert DiNero [sic], Bruce Springsteen, Cher, and all the other far left proponents. Too bad," read another response.

Bryan made headlines in 2023 when he was arrested in Oklahoma and charged with obstruction of investigation. He posted his side of the story on a video on social media and apologized for getting too "lippy" with the police.

"I was an idiot today," he said at the time.

