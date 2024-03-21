TikToker encourages illegal aliens to find vacant homes and become squatters: 'We can seize it!'

A TikTok video from a Venezuelan immigrant went mega-viral after he encouraged illegal aliens to find vacant homes and become squatters.

Leonel Moreno told his half a million followers on TikTok that they could use squatter's rights in order to take over homes in the United States. Moreno said that he knew Africans who had taken over seven homes by using the adverse possession laws.

"I have thought about invading a house in the United States," said the man in Spanish. "I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it."

He went on to claim that the law allowed people to seize homes that were in disrepair and dilapidated in order to fix them up and occupy them, which is a distortion and over-simplification of squatter's rights that vary widely from state to state.

"Thanks, Democrats."

Moreno's video on TikTok garnered millions of views and received more than 8.5 million views in one repost on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Many responded with angry hostility at the thought of his encouraging illegal aliens to seize homes.

"Break into my house, and you’re getting a dose of lead higher than that of your elementary school water fountain you drank out of as a kid," read one response.

"They take your home. And they make you the criminal. Democrats suck up to them for votes to replace you. The corporate media will ignore you. Thanks Democrats. Thanks Joe Biden," responded podcaster John Kass.

"I think this guy is going to learn about the 2nd amendment pretty soon," read another reply.

"Unless these squatters start targeting celebrities and politicians, Democrats aren't going to do a single thing to stop this bulls*** from happening. Once again they choose criminals and illegals over law abiding citizens. They truly are scumbags," wrote another detractor.

Some claimed that right-wingers had paid Moreno to make the video in order to smear liberal policies.

Others said Moreno should beware of trying his business strategy in certain red states.

"He tries it in Texas, he'll be occupying a shallow, unmarked grave," said one user.

Moreno lives in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, with his partner and his child.

Here's the video of Moreno's business idea:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!