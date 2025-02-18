Police nab suspected leader of trans murder cult linked to Border Patrol agent's killing

The Maryland State Police reported Monday that police arrested 34-year-old Jack LaSota, the alleged leader of a transgender murder cult linked to the killing of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont.



LaSota, a male, claims to identify as a woman and goes by "Ziz" and Andrea Phelps. The dangerous group refers to itself as the Zizians.

'The FBI's investigation ... remains active.'

The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo previously reported that LaSota's followers claimed that he died in 2022, even creating a fake obituary. Ngo speculated that the hoax was an attempt to shield LaSota, who had a warrant out for his arrest in Pennsylvania, from authorities.

A source claimed that LaSota was alive and had been living with other Zizians in an Airbnb in North Carolina since 2023.

Michelle Zajko, 33, and Daniel Blank, 26, were also arrested Sunday with LaSota, according to the Maryland State Police. The detainees are facing multiple charges, including trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in the vehicle.

The Zizians have been linked to several killings, including that of 44-year-old David "Chris" Maland, a Border Patrol agent who was shot in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont, on January 20.

The charges against LaSota, Zajko, and Blank are not related to Maland's murder. Teresa "Milo" Youngblut, 21, another Zizian member, is accused of fatally shooting the Border Patrol agent.

A former friend of LaSota told the Boston Globe that the Zizians "have this sort of anarchist, vegan critique of society." The group reportedly connected over their shared interests in artificial intelligence and veganism.

LaSota's lawyer, Daniel McGarrigle, told the Globe, "I urge members of the press and the public to refrain from speculation and premature conclusions. Misinformation and unfounded assumptions serve only to obscure the truth and impede the fair administration of justice."

The FBI told the news outlet that it is coordinating with the Maryland State Police.

"The FBI's investigation into the assault on U.S. Border Patrol Agent Maland remains active, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to follow every lead and investigate anyone with potential connections to our subject," the statement said.