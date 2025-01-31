Vermont Border Patrol agent's fatal shooting tied to radical trans murder cult

The fatal shooting of a Vermont Border Patrol agent on Inauguration Day has been tied to a radical leftist cult whose members claim to identify as transgender.



Border Patrol agent David "Chris" Maland, 44, was tragically shot and killed while performing a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on January 20.

Teresa "Milo" Youngblut, a 21-year-old Washington state resident and the driver of the vehicle, is accused of fatally shooting Maland. She currently faces two charges of assault with a deadly weapon and an additional charge of resisting or impeding federal law enforcement.

Felix "Ophelia" Bauckholt, a German national, was a passenger in Youngblut's vehicle and was shot and killed during the altercation.

The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo reported that both Youngblut and Bauckholt identified as transgender.

According to authorities, the guns in Youngblut and Bauckholt's possession are owned by a person of interest in other murders.

Court filings read, "Her [Youngblut] associations with other individuals suspected of violent acts also warrants caution."

"The individual who purchased the firearms the defendant and Bauckholt possessed on January 20, 2025, is a person of interest in a dual-homicide investigation in Delaware County, Pennsylvania," it added.

The court filing appears to be referring to Michelle Jacqueline Zajko, a bioinformatics researcher who claims to identify as transgender nonbinary.

Zajko's parents, Rita and Richard Zajko, were killed in early 2023. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unsolved.

Michelle Jacqueline Zajko has been linked to a radical group known as the "Zizians," a transgender vegan militant cult.

Ngo reported that the militant group's members are all highly educated and "hold fringe, esoteric ideological beliefs about transhumanism and animal rights."

The leader of the group, Jack LaSota, who also goes by "Ziz" and Andrea Phelps, is a male who identifies as a female. LaSota is accused of influencing his followers to commit murders.

LaSota has a warrant out for his arrest in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. However, Zizians claim that he is deceased.

Ngo reported that LaSota's followers appear to have created a fake obituary, claiming he died in 2022 for the purpose of evading law enforcement. However, a source stated that LaSota had been living with Bauckholt and other cult members in an Airbnb in North Carolina since 2023.

In November, Youngblut applied for a marriage application with Maximilian Bentley Snyder, 22.

Last week, Snyder was arrested in California for the murder of Curtis Lind, 82.

In November 2022, three Zizian cult members who were accused of squatting on Lind's California property allegedly attempted to murder the owner.

Despite being repeatedly stabbed and impaled by a sword, Lind survived the attack. Lind, who lost an eye in the assault, shot two of his alleged attackers, killing Amir "Emma" Borhanian.

The other two alleged assailants, Suri Dao and Alexander "Somni" Leatham, are scheduled for trial in April for the attempted murder of Lind. Court filings revealed that the suspects had tried to escape custody, and both were described as "extremely dangerous."

On January 17, Lind was stabbed to death by an assailant wearing a mask and black beanie. Snyder, who has been taken into custody, was accused of lying in wait to murder Lind to prevent him from testifying against the other Zizian cult members.

According to court filings, "The victim was a witness to a crime who the defendant intentionally killed for the purpose of preventing his testimony in a criminal proceeding."