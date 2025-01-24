Suspects in Border Patrol agent's fatal shooting identified — new details suggest deeper sinister plot

The suspects in the fatal shooting of a Vermont Border Patrol agent have been identified, and the FBI has detained one of the individuals.



On Friday, the agency announced the arrest of Teresa Youngblut, a 21-year-old Washington state resident, in connection with the killing of Border Patrol agent David “Chris” Maland.

On Monday around 3:15 p.m., 44-year-old Maland was shot and killed while performing a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont. Maland was a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a Border Patrol agent at the Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station after transferring from Texas.

According to Maland’s family, he served in the military for nine years and worked in the federal government for 15 years, including providing security at the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The tragic fatal shooting occurred the same day that President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term in office. As part of his day-one actions, the president signed several executive orders aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration and addressing the national crisis.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents in three marked vehicles stopped Youngblut, the driver of a blue Toyota Prius, as she was heading southbound on Interstate 91, the FBI stated. Felix Baukholt, a German national, was a passenger in Youngblut’s vehicle.

An FBI criminal complaint obtained by Fox News read, “On January 20, 2025, at approximately 3:00 pm, an on-duty, uniformed United States Border Patrol (USBP) Agent initiated a stop of a blue 2015 Toyota Prius Hatchback with [a] North Carolina license plate ... to conduct an immigration inspection as it was driving southbound on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont.”

Both Youngblut and Baukholt reportedly had firearms in their possession.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Baukholt was illegally in the U.S. after overstaying his visa.

Agents on the scene stated that Youngblut started firing her gun toward at least one of the Border Patrol officers while she was still seated in the vehicle, WPTZ reported. Baukholt also allegedly attempted to draw his weapon.

Documents obtained by WPTZ and Fox News Digital revealed that at least one of the Border Patrol agents returned fire, injuring both suspects.

Baukholt died at the scene, while Youngblut and Maland were transported to North Country Hospital to receive treatment. Maland was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Youngblut was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The FBI retrieved two firearms, ammunition, a ballistic helmet, a night vision monocular, a tactical belt, shooting range targets, two-way radios, cell phones, multiple laptops, and Youngblut’s journal. It is not clear how the suspects planned to use the gear.

WPTZ reported that the two suspects were previously observed at a Newport Walmart, where they purchased aluminum foil and used it to wrap items inside their vehicle.

Law enforcement officials stated that the two suspects had been under surveillance since at least January 14.

A hotel employee in Lyndonville had reportedly seen Youngblut and Baukholt “dressed in all-black tactical style clothing with protective equipment” while carrying a firearm.

When approached by police, the two suspects stated they were in the area to purchase a property.

They were again observed, this time by law enforcement authorities, wearing tactical-style clothing and carrying a firearm on January 19.

Court filings revealed that Youngblut faces two charges of assault with a deadly weapon and an additional charge of resisting or impeding federal law enforcement.

The FBI’s Albany, New York, office stated, “The United States Attorney’s Office District of Vermont has charged Youngblut with assault on a federal law enforcement officer.”

“Our hearts remain with our partners at U.S. Border Patrol Swanton Sector as they mourn this tremendous loss,” the statement added.