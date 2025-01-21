Illegal alien kills Border Patrol agent in Vermont moments after Trump takes office: Report

A Border Patrol agent was "fatally shot in the line of duty" on Monday near the United States-Canada border, a Department of Homeland Security press release revealed.



As the tragic event unfolded, President Donald Trump was being sworn in to office, with one of his top priorities being to secure the border and put an end to illegal immigration.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman stated, "Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm's way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent's family, loved ones, and colleagues."

"This incident is being swiftly investigated, and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available," Huffman added.

While the DHS did not reveal the agent's identity, it noted that the officer was assigned to the Swanton Sector, the most heavily trafficked northern border section.

Local reports stated that the unidentified agent was fatally shot in the neck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, at around 3:15 p.m.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, has been taken over by the FBI's Albany office.

The interstate was shut down in both directions while the agency continued to "gather evidence and process the scene."

"One U.S. Border Patrol Agent was killed, along with one subject. Another subject was injured and is in custody," the FBI stated. "While there is no threat to the public, Interstate 91 will remain closed due to investigative activity."

NewsNation's Ali Bradley reported that the suspect was an illegal immigrant who was a "visa overstay," according to sources.

"The shooter is also dead. A woman was injured in the altercation, her status and condition are not known at this time," Bradley wrote in a post on X.

On Monday evening, Bradley provided an update, stating that Customs and Border Protection sources revealed the identity of the agent as 44-year-old David Maland, who had been with the agency for nearly a decade.

She stated that Maland had reportedly recently transferred from Texas to Vermont.

The National Border Patrol Council released a statement regarding the incident.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont," the union wrote.

Vermont lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders (I), Senator Peter Welch (D), and Representative Becca Balint (D), released a joint statement expressing their condolences.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the agent's family, and to the Border Patrol. We will continue to monitor this situation with federal and state authorities and are appreciative of the first responders and emergency medical service providers who responded to the scene," the lawmakers wrote.

"Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders," their statement continued. "They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay, and working conditions. We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today."