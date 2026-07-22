VIDEO: Protesters HECKLE Keith Ellison off rally stage for far-left Senate candidate

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared stunned when protesters interrupted his speech for a far-left candidate for one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

Ellison was trying to encourage Democrats to show up for Peggy Flanagan when protesters interrupted him and demanded that he answer for shutting down a program looking into wrongful convictions.

The contest will likely be seen as another battle between far-left elements of the Democratic Party trying to seize control.

Flanagan is trying to win the primary for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party from Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat who has represented Minnesota since 2019.

Ellison seemed angered and rattled by the protesters, and he quickly finished his comments before rushing offstage.

The protesters were angry about Ellison shutting down the Conviction Review Unit, which he blamed on lack of funding from the Trump administration. In five years, the unit overturned three wrongful convictions.

Prior to getting heckled off the stage, Ellison described the contest between Flanagan and Craig as "truly a fight of the money versus the many."

He might have been referring to the significant cash advantage Craig has over Flanagan, as divulged in financial reports. Flanagan has only $1.56 million in cash on hand, while Craig has more than three times as much — $5 million, for the period ending June 30.

"We are the many, and we will beat the money, and we will prevail against them," Ellison said at the rally.

Videos of the interruption were widely circulated on YouTube and the X platform.

Craig was the first openly LGBTQ+ member in Congress from Minnesota and is also the first lesbian mother to serve in Congress.

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She has been endorsed by establishment Democrats, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The contest will likely be seen as another battle between far-left elements of the Democratic Party trying to seize control.

The primaries for both parties will be conducted Aug. 11.

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