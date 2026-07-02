MS Now's Donny Deutsch MELTS DOWN over socialist takeover of the Democratic Party: 'It's a DISASTER!'

Liberal MS Now commentator Donny Deutsch lambasted the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party in comments on the progressive cable news network.

The panel was discussing whether Democrats would be able to find their footing while the president is facing criticism over the Iran war and high inflation, when Deutsch went on a tirade about the party's focus.

'Right now every Republican strategist is salivating on what these people have said in the past, and they're going to wallpaper with it.'

"Well, Democrats have gone off the rails. ... What matters to people is affordability. And Democrats right now are focused on two things. They're focused on anti-Semitism and socialism," Deutsch said.

"Not all Democrats," host Stephanie Ruhle objected.

"Not all, but that's where the energy of the party is, when you look at the two candidates that got elected in the last week," he responded. "One of them talks about that there was not — that firebombing in Colorado was not anti-Semitic. I mean, would not acknowledge that, when it was a firebombing of people holding a vigil for hostages by Hamas."

He was referring to Melat Kiros, who won the Democratic primary for Colorado's 1st Congressional District, and then cited Darializa Avila Chevalier, the winner of the primary in New York's 13th Congressional District.

"Another candidate in New York, who has been well documented, was at an October 8 rally, a pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian rally," Deutsch continued.

"This is ridiculous, and they're both running on anti-American, socialistic, 'Let's blow up — let's abolish ICE, let's abolish prisons, let's abolish everything, let's abolish the police.' It's insane," he added.

"And the Republicans are going to tar them with this. This is the problem. Even though they are a small sector of the party, right now every Republican strategist is salivating on what these people have said in the past, and they're going to wallpaper with it," Deutsch said.

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"Democrats are going down a bad path. They're electing these democratic socialists," he concluded. "It's a disaster. No matter what you think of it, wherever your politics are, it's bad strategy."

Video of Deutsch's comments were posted to social media, where they were widely circulated.

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