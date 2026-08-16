Tobias Braddy. Image source: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office
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Rifle-toting male allegedly tries robbing convenience store. But clerk has no cash — so crook lowers the bar just a tad.
August 16, 2026
The employee reportedly said the suspect was carrying an AR-15-style rifle and demanded '$100 to $200.'
A rifle-toting male allegedly tried robbing a convenience store in Oklahoma City last month — but when the clerk said there was no cash, the suspect lowered the bar just a bit.
KOKH-TV reported that officers were called to a possible armed robbery at a convenience store near N.E. 63rd and Bryant Avenue on July 16.
'He’s a revolving door; he knows nothing will happen ...'
When police arrived at the scene, the station said a store employee told investigators a male wearing a gray mask over his head tried to rob him.
The employee said the suspect was carrying an AR-15-style rifle and demanded "$100 to $200," KOKH said, citing the incident report.
However, when the employee said he didn't have any money, the suspect grabbed about five Hostess snacks from the shelf and walked out, the station reported.
RELATED: Inmate hands judge 'wad' of counterfeit cash to pay bond — then actually tells judge to 'keep the change': Police
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
Authorities later arrested Tobias Braddy on a complaint of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, the station said.
WKRC-TV said Braddy was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but Blaze News last week checked the detention center's inmate list, and Braddy wasn't on it.
One commenter under KOKH's Facebook post about the incident said, "He’s a revolving door; he knows nothing will happen ..."
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Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
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