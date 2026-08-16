Josh Howerton reacts to Ross Douthat’s VIRAL interview with Yale professor over ‘demonic’ voting idea for kids

On a recent episode of his “Interesting Times” podcast, New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat interviewed Yale law and history professor Samuel Moyn.

One particular clip from the episode has gone wildly viral. In it, Moyn suggests that minors should have some stake in elections because decisions about the future impact them. But since the law prohibits their casting votes, another eligible class should be charged with casting those votes on their behalf.

But his most shocking claim came next.

When Douthat inquired about the parents of children being the ones to cast those additional votes, Moyn argued against the idea.

His reasoning? Parents aren’t the best ones to determine what’s in their kids’ best interest.

“Because there’s a divergence of interests between parents and children. And I think it’s likelier that young people — not people who are raising families — will have the best insight into the interests of children,” Moyn said.

“I think parents generally confuse the interests of their family with the interests of their children. Part of our goal, I think, as parents, but also as a society, is trying to make sure that children aren’t the hostages of their parents,” he added.

On this episode of “Live Free,” BlazeTV host and Lakepointe Church Pastor Josh Howerton exposes not only what he sees as the spiritual danger behind Moyn’s words but also how popular this toxic ideology has become in our current culture.

Moyn’s belief that what’s in children’s best interest cannot be determined by their parents, Howerton says, is “emblematic of thinking that is far more prevalent and far more influential in our culture than people realize.”

Moyn, he explains, is not some “fringe” thinker. “This is the person that’s training the most prominent legal minds in our nation,” he points out.

Moyn’s proposal to shift the proxy voting power for children away from parents and give it to young adults is the “demonic reverse image of Malachi 4:6,” says Howerton.

“Malachi 4:6 says that what the Spirit of God does ... is He turns the hearts of the children to the fathers and the fathers to the children. What unholy spirits do is they turn the hearts of the fathers against the children and the hearts of the children against the fathers,” he explains.

The three main “streams of progressivism” push this spiritually toxic ideology, says Howerton.

He then explains how each goes about poisoning the minds of kids against their parents:

Critical theory teaches children to “see their parents as racist oppressors that they have to oppose in order to stand on the side of justice”; queer theory “disciples kids to see their parents’ views on gender, marriage, and sexuality as bigoted and repressive, so they have to rebel against their parents to ‘be themselves”’; and hyper-therapy culture “disciples children to see their family of origin ... as the source of every problem that they ever have, so they have to go no-contact or separate from their parents to be happy.”

All three of these streams are specifically “designed to reverse-disciple children to turn the hearts of children against the fathers,” says Howerton.

Moyn’s proposal is simply “a fourth way” to do this, he argues.