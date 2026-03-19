Inmate hands judge 'wad' of counterfeit cash to pay bond — then actually tells judge to 'keep the change': Police

A South Carolina prison inmate handed a judge a "wad" of counterfeit cash to pay his trespassing bond — and then told the judge to "keep the change," the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials on Monday said an inmate at the Chesterfield County Detention Center was charged with forgery after the incident.

With that, instead of a relatively minor charge of trespassing, Alexander soon was charged with counterfeit money/forgery, the sheriff's office said.

A judge said he had set bond for inmate Patrick Alexander, 33, of Mississippi in the amount of $250 on a trespassing charge, officials said.

After being given his personal property, Alexander reportedly "removed a wad of money, sorted through the bills, and handed the judge" three $100 bills — and then told the judge to “keep the change," officials said.

As you can imagine, the judge wasn't impressed by the suspect's supposed generosity.

Instead, the judge told Alexander he "could not keep the change and, while holding the money, noticed the color of the bills appeared unusual," the sheriff's office said.

Upon further inspection, the judge observed Chinese writing on the back of the bills, officials said.

A detention officer then checked the bills using a counterfeit detection pen, and that revealed the bills were counterfeit, the sheriff's office said.

Alexander then was informed the currency was fake, and the judge instructed the detention officer to hold the money as evidence, officials said.

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Image source: Chesterfield County (S.C.) Sheriff's Office

With that, instead of a relatively minor charge of trespassing, Alexander soon was charged with counterfeit money/forgery, the sheriff's office said.

A warrant was obtained and served on Alexander at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, the sheriff's office noted.

"Under South Carolina Code § 16-13-10 (Forgery), it is unlawful for a person to falsely make, forge, or counterfeit, or knowingly assist in the making or counterfeiting of any writing or instrument," officials said.

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