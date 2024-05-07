Video shows Texas man shoot up meat market after worker refuses to accept counterfeit $50 bill: 'Watch what's gonna happen'

Surveillance video captured the moment that workers at a Mexican meat market scattered from gunfire after they refused to accept a counterfeit $50 bill from a customer, according to Texas police.

San Antonio police said they responded to numerous calls of a disturbance with a gun at the Culebra Meat Market 3 on Old Pearsall Road at about 10:30 a.m. on April 25.

Video shows the entire interaction between the man and a worker at the store. He goes up to the register with items to purchase and hands the woman some money.

The owner of the market told KENS-TV that she immediately identified the bill as counterfeit and refused to accept it. She also refused to give it back to the man and told him she was calling the police.

At one point, he tried to snatch the money from her, but she was able to pull away from him. They said he also threatened them by pretending to shoot at them with his fingers.

The man angrily left the market before warning her, "Watch what's gonna happen."

Video then shows glass shattering and workers running away after the market was shot up. Police said he had fired at them twice from his vehicle.

Some of the employees sustained minor injuries from the glass flying from the windows, police said, but no one was shot.

Police say the man fled the scene in a black vehicle down Old Sky Harbor Drive. They are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect and say there is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and felony conviction.

Video shows that the suspect is heavily tattooed on his arms and on his head, which is bald.

The market released a statement about the incident on its official Instagram account.

Today, we are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred at our Old Pearsall location. This act of unspeakable violence has shaken an entire community. At Culebra Meat Market our top priority is to uphold and protect the safety and security of our employees and customers.

The statement went on say that the company was working with police to identify the suspect.

Here's the video of the incident:

