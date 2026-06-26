'They're animals': Trump UNLOADS on 'godless Communists' taking over the Democratic party

President Donald Trump went on the attack against the far-left socialists making inroads into the Democratic party after a series of primary victories.

Three far left extremists defeated their establishment centrist counterparts in elections Tuesday in New York City, leading to recriminations and chaos within the Democratic party.

'They're not social Democrats. They want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life.'

Trump offered a preview of his speech against the far left movement in a post Friday on Truth Social.

"These are not social Dumocrats, these are hard core, godless Communists," wrote the president. "This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago. Isn’t it ironic, we’re celebrating a very important Birthday, and instead of speaking about Christ, Freedom, and Victories of all different kinds, we’re speaking about yet another threat to the Foundations of America."

He added: "They’re animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are."

Trump then expanded on his statement in a speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition policy conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

"They're not social Democrats. They want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life," said the president.

"The Democrats have taken a tremendous turn left. And many of these people, I looked at some of the people that got elected the other night in New York," Trump added. "These are these are in many ways stupid people in some ways and intellectually probably pretty smart, but they're people that want to destroy our country. They hate our country. They hate our people."

He then said the Democrats were not fighting the communist takeover of their party.

"They're after Christianity more than any other religion. It seems to be more and more throughout the world," the president continued. "Maybe because we're doing so well. I don't know. Maybe if we weren't doing well. But you see the numbers, how they're growing, how the churches are filling up. It's a beautiful thing to see. I mean, look, it happens to be during my presidency, so I don't mind taking credit for it. I'm very proud."

A group of Democrats did come together to oppose the socialist takeover of their party. 13 Democrats signed a pledge to defend America against extremism from both the left and the right.

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"The United States has never been stronger. We have never been wealthier. We've never been prouder to be an American," Trump said.

"Since 1776, America's story has been a tale of freedom, overcoming oppression, good defeating evil, and faith overcoming every challenge and every foe," he added. "We had everybody was winning, and we're going to continue stronger, maybe stronger."

The president finished with a prayer to God to continue blessing the U.S., and walked out as "Y.M.C.A" by the Village People blared over the speakers.

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