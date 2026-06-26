Democratic lawmakers organize to TAKE BACK the party from far-left socialists: 'We're proud of America'

A group of Democrats identifying as moderate say they are organizing to oppose the extremist policies of the far right as well as those of the socialists on the far left.

The moderate-identifying Democrats are unhappy about the recent victories of far-left extremists in places like New York City, where Democratic incumbents lost in primaries this week. About a dozen moderate-identifying Democrats signed on the pledge at the "Promise to America" website.

'Americans want safe communities and institutions that solve problems. We believe in building more to lower costs and expand opportunity.'

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York appeared on Fox News to publicize the effort.

"You know there are certain things that I believe in that are not being reflected in the current environment, especially with some of these races on Tuesday," said Suozzi.

"As we said in our pledge, we're for capitalism, not socialism. We're for safety, not lawlessness. We're proud of America, not ashamed of America — and we need to be promoting those things," he added. "The far left and the far right, you know, they're all very well organized. But those of us that don't support those far-left or far-right principles need to do a better job organizing and getting our message out."

"America is stronger than our politics. Politics forces false choices between extremes on right and left. We reject them," the group said in the pledge.

"Too many Americans have not benefited from the last half-century of economic growth," they added. "Americans want an economy that lowers costs, expands opportunity, and rewards the people who work hard every day. Americans want safe communities and institutions that solve problems. We believe in building more to lower costs and expand opportunity. We believe Democrats succeed when we speak to the whole country and value persuasion over purity."

The website asks supporters of the cause to sign the pledge as well.

RELATED: Hunter Biden wants Democrats to learn EXTREME lesson from NYC elections

The victories of far-left socialists backed by Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have been seen by many as a revolution in the Democratic Party. Some, like Hunter Biden, have opined that the victories mean the Democratic Party needs to lurch into the far left and push harder for socialism.

Other Democrats who signed onto the moderate-identifying agenda include Rep. Adam Gray of California, Rep. Laura Gillen of New York, Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, among others.

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