Haiti suddenly went from 'GREAT ALREADY' to 'hell' now that Trump is sending back its people

The existentialist Jean-Paul Sartre claimed that "hell is other people." Former Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera is among the bleeding hearts who believe that hell is Haiti — at least now that the Trump administration is repatriating its people.

Then

President Donald Trump identified Haiti in a January 2018 meeting as one among various "s**thole countries." This was, after all, then a failed state plagued by violence, haunted by rumors of cannibalism, and still reeling from a deadly earthquake.

'Ridiculous.'

There was tremendous backlash over Trump's remarks — not only from the Haitian government and the United Nations' human rights office but from Democrats and the liberal media.

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) were among the many concern-mongers who claimed that Trump's vivid characterization of Haiti as a less-than-ideal nation was "racist."

In addition to similarly attacking Trump, celebrities ran a PR campaign for the Caribbean nation, portraying it as a paradisiacal place.

Conan O'Brien, for instance, aired a one-hour special showcasing Haiti's perceived beauty — a special that included refutations of Trump's "s**thole" comment from Haitian natives along with repeated emphases that the island nation was a "beautiful country."

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In subsequent months, others, including Bill Maher, jumped on the bandwagon, donning apparel that stated, "HAITI IS GREAT ALREADY."

Unfortunately, the situation deteriorated in Haiti before it got better — simultaneously confirming Trump's initial framing and prompting the liberal media to ramp up its gaslighting campaign.

When confronted — a couple of years after Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination — with reports that criminals had taken over the country's capital, freed thousands of felons from jail, engaged in systematic rape, forced the prime minister to resign, and threatened genocide, NBC News, for instance, reassured its viewers in 2024 that contrary to claims by "right-wing pundits," the Western Hemisphere's poorest country did not also have a problem with cannibalism.

Now

The Trump administration announced in July 2025 that it was terminating Haiti's Temporary Protected Status, having determined that the Caribbean nation no longer meets the conditions for special status, in part due to improvements in domestic safety and stability.

While the administration recognized that the country still suffers a "lack of functional government authority" and that "gang violence in Haiti persists," then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that "the environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home."

This revocation of Haiti's special status — which has shielded roughly 350,000 Haitians from removal — faced multiple legal challenges; however, the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled in the administration's favor in June.

Now that the Department of Homeland Security is "going after" Haitian migrants with suspended special statuses, the usual suspects have jettisoned their "HAITI IS GREAT ALREADY" framing and adopted the president's previous understanding of the Caribbean country as a loathsome place.

Geraldo Rivera, who asked Trump in 2018 to apologize for his "unfortunate" remarks about Haiti and other third-world nations, wrote on Sunday — in the wake of reports about the deportation initiative under way — that "expelling Haitian immigrants is sending them straight to hell."

Rivera was widely criticized for joining the chorus of liberals against the repatriation campaign.

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck wrote in response, "Didn’t the entire media and Democrats in DC swear that Haiti was amazing and wonderful and perfect when Trump called it a hellhole? Trump then said okay, then sounds like they can go back and now the framing switches to, 'it’s hell on earth, you can’t send them back!' Ridiculous."

Mike Howell, the president of the Oversight Project and Blaze News contributor, alluded to Rivera's previous concern-mongering over Trump's "s**thole," then asked, "What happened[?]"

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