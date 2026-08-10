Netanyahu REJECTS Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'They have ideas'

President Donald Trump announced on July 30 that his Board of Peace had "reached a HISTORIC agreement" in Gaza that would bring an end to a conflict that has claimed well over 70,000 lives.

While the president characterized his proposed resolution as a major win for the Palestinian people and for Israel alike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is evidently of a different mind.

'President Trump will be very, very disappointed.'

Netanyahu — whom Trump has rebuked repeatedly in recent months for undermining his initiatives in the region — rejected the Board of Peace's 15-point peace plan on Sunday, telling his cabinet that some of its terms are unacceptable.

Peace proposal

The peace plan released by Trump's Board of Peace, which would be undertaken in stages, requires, among other things, that:

Israel, Hamas, and "other Palestinian factions" suspend military operations in Gaza;

Hamas and other factions in Gaza agree not only that all civilian governance and security functions in Gaza will be taken over by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, but that the committee can carry out its responsibilities independently;

the NCAG will oversee the disarmament process;

Gaza will be "governed according to the principle of One Authority, One Law, One Weapon";

Israeli forces — who presently occupy more than half of Gaza — will execute a phased withdrawal from Gaza; and

the International Stabilization Force will separate Israeli forces from NCAG-controlled areas during the withdrawal.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump said in a statement. "At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks."

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Khan Yunis in the southern Gazan Strip on July 31, 2026. Bashar Taleb/AFP/Getty Images.

"The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!" continued the president. "Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE."

After announcing the deal, which Hamas accepted through Egyptian mediators, Trump told reporters that "Israel is very happy."

While the Israeli security cabinet initially approved of having the International Stabilization Force enter Gaza to aid in the disarmament of Hamas and the transition, top officials called on Netanyahu to reject the plan, reported the Times of Israel.

Rejection

Netanyahu, who facing both a tough re-election battle and an ongoing corruption trial, told his cabinet on Sunday, "Israel rejects the 15-point document."

"The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed," continued Netanyahu. "And when I say Hamas must be disarmed, I mean the heavy weapons, the less-heavy weapons, all weapons. And we are talking about genuine disarmament, not a fictitious one."

The Israeli leader — whose nation is the "largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II" — noted that his government has raised its reservations over the peace deal with Washington.

"They have ideas," said Netanyahu, apparently referring to the Americans behind the peace deal. "Some of them are acceptable to us and some are unacceptable to us, and we know how to stand up to these things. We have proven this in the past, and we are proving it today as well. In addition, the IDF will continue to thwart threats against our forces and against our citizens."

The White House did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

While flatly rejecting Trump's peace plan, Netanyahu nevertheless spoke warmly of the American president.

"I have great appreciation for President Trump," said the foreign leader. "He is a great friend of ours in the White House. I greatly appreciate the historic partnership with the United States against Iran's attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. And I want to emphasize again: With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not possess nuclear weapons."

"Unlike all those who preach to us, we are doing what needs to be done for Israel’s security, and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our very best friends when necessary," added Netanyahu.

In addition to rejecting the peace deal, Netanyahu rejected the possibility of a Palestinian state in Gaza.

The prime minister's remarks were welcomed by various Israeli officials, including finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party.

"We went to war with a central goal: the destruction of Hamas," said Smotrich, in a statement reported by the Times of Israel. "The (military) cannot withdraw even a millimeter from the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip cannot begin any process of reconstruction before the complete dismantling and demobilization of Hamas and the Gaza Strip."

Hamas, on the other hand, remains supportive of Trump's plan and has asked Washington to pressure Israel to get on board.

According to an X.com translation of the original Arabic, Basem Naim, a member of Hamas' politburo, stated on Sunday, "We are committed to the roadmap reached with the representatives of the Peace Council in Cairo just days ago, and our agreement, despite all the challenges, reflected a commitment to the interests of our Palestinian people."

"We expect the mediators and the American guarantor to press Netanyahu and his government to compel him to adhere to the roadmap and not obstruct the path for internal political and electoral reasons," added Naim.

After Trump first announced the deal, a U.S. official told the Washington Post, "We're not asking Israel to do anything other than agree to the 20-point plan that they agreed to initially, and so we're very confident they will adhere to it. If they don't, obviously, President Trump will be very, very disappointed."

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