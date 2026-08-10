Sara Gonzales exposes Abdul El-Sayed’s disturbing donor network

To the dismay of many who love America and her founding principles, Abdul El-Sayed, a radical leftist Muslim activist, won the Michigan Senate primary last week.

The Democratic Socialists of America-backed ideologue, who was exposed in 2018 for promising driver's licenses to illegal aliens , is as progressive as they come. Between supporting unrestricted abortion, Medicare for All, and aggressive gun control — while openly opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and previously pushing to defund the police — El-Sayed is a conservative’s worst nightmare.

But BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes he just became an even bigger problem.

“This part actually scares me,” she admits.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara pulls back the curtain on El-Sayed’s controversial campaign finances.

According to a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records, Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign received more than $115,000 from at least 41 individuals who currently work for, previously worked for, or have held leadership roles with the Council on American-Islamic Relations — which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and formally designated or labeled as such by the governors of Texas and Florida.

Additionally, El-Sayed’s father-in-law — a top donor to a Super PAC that supports El-Sayed’s campaign — is a leader of an Islamic organization that the federal government has identified as having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“This is the Democrat Party now. They are just embracing this,” says Sara. “It is not just socialism and communism. It is terrorism too.”

To hear Sara’s deep dive into El-Sayed’s donors and organizational ties, watch the episode above.

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