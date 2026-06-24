Hunter Biden wants Democrats to learn EXTREME lesson from NYC elections

The stunning victories of far-left extremists against centrist establishment candidates in the New York City Democratic primary elections are leading many to embrace fringe socialism.

Among those voices is Hunter Biden, the former president's disgraced son who sired a child with a reported Washington, D.C., stripper.

'The establishment wing of the party is no longer a sword. It's a question mark.'

Biden said in a post on social media that Democrats need to abandon seeking the vote of Americans with more moderate views.

"I'm not running for office. But if I were, these are some of the lessons I'd take away from what happened in NY yesterday," he wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

"The middle is not a strategy. It's an empty room. Voters reached past the establishment to grab someone who actually believes something," he said after a few other bullet points.

He said Democrats who made anti-Israel and pro-rent control statements won because they were "authentic." He also derided endorsements from establishment partisans.

"Endorsements from the current Democratic leadership now read like warnings," he added. "The establishment wing of the party is no longer a sword. It's a question mark."

He also praised far-left democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City. Mamdani backed the extremist candidates who swept their primary elections.

"The lesson under the lessons: the country is tired of being managed. People want to be led," Biden concluded.

In a response to a commenter, he affirmed that the Democratic Party needs to listen to black women more.

Many on the left are making the same observations about the victory of extremists in New York City while others point out that these policies are not likely to be popular in the rest of the country, even among Democrats.

RELATED: Hunter Biden linked to identity theft of his dead brother by investigator in paternity suit

Biden's addiction problems became a flashpoint in the 2020 election after Republican operatives were able to obtain a laptop with damaging private content of Biden left at a computer shop.

Trump supporters tried to use the content to damage the Biden presidential campaign, but various social media giants responded by restricting the circulation of the story over suggestions from the administration that foreign actors were circulating fake propaganda.

Hunter Biden has since gone to rehab and began commenting on politics after his father had to drop his re-election campaign over health concerns.

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