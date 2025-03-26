NPR CEO admits failing to report Hunter Biden laptop story in grueling testimony before Congress

While being interrogated by members of Congress Wednesday, the CEO of National Public Radio admitted that the outlet made mistakes in the reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Katherine Maher was grilled by Republican House members of the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, who accused NPR of biased reporting while on the public dime.

Maher admitted that NPR should have been more aggressive about covering the scandalous story that broke just ahead of the 2020 presidential election and could have tipped the scales against then-candidate Joe Biden.

"I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively and sooner," said Maher to Republican Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas.

Cloud said that Maher had a history of promoting Marxist ideology, including critical race theory, and the transgender agenda. In another line of questioning from Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, Maher was made to answer for previous tweets that called America "addicted" to white supremacy and supported reparations.

Maher was also berated by Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

"NPR is propaganda. People that listen to NPR are totally misinformed on the truth," said Comer. "I have a problem with that because you get federal funds. You've abused the privilege that you had."

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting receives about $535 million in funding from the federal government, according to NPR. Only about 1% of NPR's $300 million annual operating budget comes from the federal government, while 36% of that budget comes from corporate underwriting spots.

Here's the video of Maher's comments before Congress:

NPR CEO: “NPR acknowledges that we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively.”



DEFUND THEM! pic.twitter.com/qpXCUedd6X

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 26, 2025

