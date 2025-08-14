Florida congresswoman tells Joe Rogan that aliens are real, she’s seen the proof!

Yesterday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) told Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aliens are real and she’s seen the proof.

As chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Luna claimed she’d seen classified photos of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, and heard testimonies from “credible people” who’ve personally encountered otherworldly beings.

When Rogan pressed her on the possibility that what she’d seen in the photos was actually “U.S. vehicles that are top secret,” Luna responded by saying, “This might sound crazy, but based on our investigations and stuff that we’ve seen, there is definitely something that I think would rival what we know currently with physics and a tech that potentially is out there that we don’t have the ability to reproduce.”

Luna expressed her belief in “interdimensional beings” that exist “outside of time and space” and operate aircraft “not created by mankind,” while acknowledging that she’s never seen portals, aliens, or UAPs in person.

The Florida representative’s remarks have sparked mixed feelings, with some amplifying her belief in the extraterrestrial and others expressing skepticism.

Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” along with co-hosts Keith Malinak and Jeff Fisher and producer Kris Cruz, all fall into the camp of people who believe there’s something true behind the notion of aliens.

Are they demonic entities? Are they human beings from the future traveling back in time to visit us? Are they fellow image-bearers of God?

“I think it’s impossible that there are not other people in the universe — probably in the galaxy,” Pat says, noting that scientists have estimated that there are “3 trillion galaxies” in the universe.

Join the “Unleashed” team as they dive into Luna’s controversial statements and explore the possibility of alien life.

