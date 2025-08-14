'Absolute proof of guilt!' Trump says newest FBI release should lead to prosecution of Obama officials

A top secret email allegedly sent by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper just two months after President Donald Trump was first elected is "absolute proof of guilt," according to the president.

The president addressed the latest declassified documents while speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Thursday. He said that Clapper and other officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, were criminals and suggested they should be prosecuted.

'That is a criminal group of people. They're sick people, and they're criminals, and they should be taken care of.'

A reporter asked for Trump's reaction to the document release from current DNI Tulsi Gabbard and what "real accountability" would look like for the Obama administration officials allegedly involved.

"It's incredible what we're finding. Absolute proof of guilt! And we'll see what happens," the president replied.

The email appeared to show Clapper responding to concerns that the intelligence community did not have enough access to underlying intelligence or enough time to fully weigh the allegations in a report about Russian collusion. Clapper had apparently replied that they needed a "team" effort to push the report out and override their "normal" modalities.

"But Clapper and Comey and that whole group are criminals. They're criminals, and they made it very tough. You know, they did the fake 'Russia! Russia! Russia!' witch hunt that lasted for two years. And I got totally exonerated. There was no doubt about it. They should have done it in one day, not two years," he continued.

"But it was a whole scheme to try and demean Trump so that I couldn't win an election," Trump added. "That is a criminal group of people. They're sick people, and they're criminals, and they should be taken care of."

RELATED: Trump says 'irrefutable proof' shows Obama is guilty of 'treason' — and names other Dems in 'biggest scandal' in US history

President Trump on new Russiagate revelations released yesterday: "Absolute proof of guilt. We'll see what happens. Clapper and Comey and that whole group are criminals. That is a criminal group of people and they should be taken care of." pic.twitter.com/mf2KBDG1Ic

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 14, 2025

Gabbard had said in a statement accompanying the release that it substantiated the accusation that Obama officials had illegally tried to accuse Trump of collusion.

"The leading figures in the Russia hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence," she wrote.

"The email released today reinforces what we already exposed," Gabbard added. "The decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top."