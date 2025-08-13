Tulsi Gabbard drops declassified top secret document implicating James Clapper in Russiagate

Two months after the first election victory of President Donald Trump in 2016, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper wrote an email about the investigation into Russian collusion that would remain top secret until Wednesday.

The email was released by current DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who has been uncovering the origins of the Russiagate scandal and building a case against Obama administration officials who orchestrated it.

'The decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top.'

The declassified document is an email from Clapper to former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, among others.

"Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama's order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax," Gabbard explained.

She quotes Clapper saying that the effort was a "team sport" and that they needed to "compromise" on their "normal modalities."

The email was a response to Mike Rogers, who was the director of the National Security Agency at the time. Rogers was expressing concern that the NSA did not have "sufficient access" to the underlying intelligence and that his personnel weren't "fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments."

"The leading figures in the Russia hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence," Gabbard added in a press release.

"The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: The decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top,” she concluded.

Clapper did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

