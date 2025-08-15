Joe Biden canceled a ship visit for the most hilarious reason

According to emails obtained via FOIA request by Protect the Public’s Trust, Joe Biden canceled a visit to a United States shipyard while president for a very interesting reason — one which was withheld from the public at the time.

Records show that Biden was set to visit a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel while touring a Philadelphia shipyard in July 2023. However, according to the emails, the vessel visit was scrapped because of “how many steps were involved to get on the ship.”

Biden had been planning to visit to tout offshore wind and clean energy jobs.

In the emails, a U.S. Maritime Administration official emailed members of the Office of Secure Transportation and said, “No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the WH realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship. (True — lots of steps on grating).”

The decision to skip visiting the vessel in the shipyard came just over a month after Biden stumbled over a sandbag and fell on stage at an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.

“Everyone was like, ‘What is the reason why he canceled the visit to the shipyard?’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “But the White House apparently realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship and, see, steps are a problem for Joe Biden.”

“But everything was totally fine, and he definitely signed all of those autopen pardons,” she adds.

