Pro-life activists celebrate victory after Costco announces policy on abortion drug

A pressure campaign from pro-life activists has led to a major warehouse club announcing that it will not sell a controversial abortion drug at its pharmacies.

The drug mifepristone has been approved for use as an abortion alternative without in-person doctor approval and has led to a massive increase in chemical abortions as opposed to those available at clinics. Some estimates place the use of the drug to be involved in two-thirds of the abortions in the U.S.

'Instead of worrying that they are contributing to the killing of countless innocent unborn children, families can continue to shop at Costco.'

Opponents of the drug allege that its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000 was rushed and motivated by political considerations rather than assuring its medical safety.

Those forces have been trying to persuade companies against carrying the drug, and on Thursday they scored a victory from Costco.

"Our position at this time not to sell mifepristone, which has not changed, is based on the lack of demand from our members and other patients, who we understand generally have the drug dispensed by their medical providers," reads a statement from the company.

Costco runs about 500 pharmacies at its stores.

The Family Research Council praised the company for the announcement.

"We are so grateful that Costco — a company that serves families, especially large ones — has decided to remain a wholesale store, not become an abortion facility," Mary Szoch of the FRC said.

"Instead of worrying that they are contributing to the killing of countless innocent unborn children, families can continue to shop at Costco knowing that the great deals they're getting are helping other families believe that adding another child to the mix is possible," she added.

Pro-life groups intended to extend the campaign to stop sales of the drug at Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, according to a Bloomberg report.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone access allows Walgreens to continue to dispense mifepristone under the FDA guidelines," reads a statement on the Walgreens website.

One study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center on 300 million U.S. insurance claims found that the adverse effects of taking mifepristone were far more common than were reported by the FDA.

"Simply stated," the report said, "mifepristone, as used in real-world conditions, is not 'safe and effective.'"

The analysis found that more than 1 in 10 women who used the drug suffered serious medical side effects, including sepsis, hemorrhaging, blood transfusion, surgeries, and infections.

In 2023, the Supreme Court refused to block the sale of mifepristone as a lawsuit progressed through the court system.

