Glenn Beck reveals the one thing he should have NEVER said about Donald Trump

What many don’t know is that there are two sides to Donald Trump: the public persona known for scathing Truth Social posts and humiliating contentious reporters and the incredibly gracious family man behind the bombast.

Before Glenn Beck knew the difference, he believed Trump to be an insincere grifter, spurring him to make some public statements he deeply regrets today.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn shared a story about Donald Trump that nearly drove him to tears.

Before Trump announced his presidential run in 2015, he and Glenn were friendly after hitting it off at one of Larry King’s birthday parties. During one conversation, Trump urged Glenn, who traveled often for work, to stay at one of the Trump hotels.

Glenn agreed to try it out and booked a room at the Trump International Hotel in New City during a business trip. However, at the time, he was on a strict diet for health reasons that only allowed him to eat 70 specific foods. As a result, a personal chef had to accompany him everywhere he went.

“And so I called [Trump] up, and I said, ‘Hey, I'm coming to New York. I have a chef that has to travel with me because I can only eat these 70 things, and it has to be exact. ... Could you accommodate?’ ... And he's like, ‘Absolutely, not a problem,”’ Glenn recounts.

However, during Glenn’s stay in NYC, he got a phone call informing him that his father was about to pass away, requiring him to cut his trip short.

“Somehow or another, [Trump] found out that I left. I go to Seattle; my father dies; I come back home, and he calls me up, and he said, ‘Is there a reason you left early from the hotel? Did something go wrong?’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir. My father passed away.’ And he said, ‘Oh my gosh, Glenn, I'm so sorry to hear that,”’ Glenn says, calling Trump “so relatable and so kind.”

However, Glenn’s kindly opinion of the future president immediately soured when Trump announced just a week after their phone conversation that he was running for president.

“I can't believe I'm confessing this. This is so horrible for me to say. This is one of the worst things I've done in a long time,” he says, fighting back tears.

“I remember getting on the air as soon as he announces [his candidacy] ... and I said, ‘That son of b***h has been courting me this whole time. He has been setting me up for an endorsement. That's what this whole thing has been about.’ And I assume the worst of him,” Glenn confesses.

Today Glenn knows the real Donald Trump — the one whose children and grandchildren worship the ground he walks on. He knows that the attentiveness and kindness Trump showed him after his father passed away wasn’t performance or grift. It was genuine.

“He was just such a gracious guy, and I spat in his face for it, and I regret it. Anything that you think he is, anything the press says he is, he's not that guy,” says Glenn.

To hear Glenn retell the story in detail, watch the video above.

