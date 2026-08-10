VIDEO: Democratic socialists honcho gives rambling, incoherent answer when simply asked to explain one policy

The depth behind the policies endorsed by the co-chair of the Democratic Socialist Party of America was revealed to be incredibly shallow.

Megan Romer was interviewed by David Remnick on "The New Yorker Radio Hour" about DSA policy positions, when he simply asked her what it meant to tax "the hell" out of millionaires.

'So again, it's democracy, right? And we have to look at what we need to spend and what we need. We don't want to depend on the existence of millionaires, because that means people are still getting exploited.'

Romer said she was more concerned about billionaires before circling back about millionaires.

"I think most billionaires got their wealth because they exploited the working class in some very significant way usually," Romer said.

"But we do believe in taxing the hell out of millionaires, yeah, absolutely," she laughed.

"What does 'taxing the hell out of them' mean?" Remnick asked simply.

"Yeah. You know, again, I don't have, like, a solid," she laughed again.

"But shouldn't you?" Remnick interrupted.

"Umm, that's a good question," she replied.

"If you're the co-chair of the DSA, shouldn't you be more specific than just taxing the hell out of something? What exactly do you mean?" he asked.

"So again, it's democracy, right? And we have to look at what we need to spend and what we need. We don't want to depend on the existence of millionaires, because that means people are still getting exploited," she responded.



"So yeah, we need to look at what we need to pay for in the interim, what sort of tax base we need for that to happen, and then build from there," she added.

While video of the exchange was widely circulated on social media, the entire interview can be viewed on the YouTube channel for the New Yorker.

RELATED: Democratic Socialists of America seek to RADICALLY upend the federal gov't in reported platform update

The DSA is surging after a recent spree of primary victories against establishment candidates of the Democratic Party, leading to concerns that the extremist fringe is taking over.

Some Democrats responded by rejecting the extremist policies and forming a small group dedicated to defeating the communist fringe of the party.

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