Democratic Socialists of America will seek to RADICALLY upend the federal government in reported platform update

The socialist movement that is making inroads into the Democratic Party will reportedly release far-left extremist goals that would completely remake the federal government.

The Democratic Socialists of America has been behind the success of extremists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), other members of "the Squad" in Congress, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

The once-fringe group has gained prominence in recent weeks after several DSA-endorsed candidates defeated centrist establishment Democrats.

The DSA is working on updating its platform to reportedly include the elimination of the U.S. Senate as well as the Department of Defense, according to a Fox News report.

Even further, the new platform would advocate for Congress to choose a new executive branch and judiciary that would be subordinate to Congress.

The new platform would also call for full amnesty for all illegal aliens in the U.S. The current DSA platform calls for all deportations to end, for zero restrictions on travel between countries, and full voting rights for noncitizens.

The once-fringe group has gained prominence in recent weeks after several DSA-endorsed candidates defeated establishment Democrats in elections in New York City and other locations.

Darializa Avila Chevalier is running for New York's 13th Congressional District after advocating for the abolition of borders, police, and prisons. She also posted, "F**k Kamala Harris" and expressed her deep disdain for the Democratic Party leadership. Chevalier has since said she has "grown considerably" since those posts on social media.

Claire Valdez won the primary for New York's 7th Congressional District and ran on demilitarizing the border, amnesty for illegal aliens, and ramping up the "Green New Deal" of global warming regulations.

Melat Kiros is running for Colorado's 1st Congressional District and has said she wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and also expressed anti-Israel sentiments.

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Despite recent victories by the DSA, some centrist Democrats have formed an alliance to push back and empower the faction of the party that is not socialist and defends the free market.

The DSA has since revoked its endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez because she has not been virulently anti-Israel enough for its tastes.

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