Glenn Beck sounds alarm as democratic socialists gain ground: ‘Every single socialist experiment fails’

Socialism is no longer knocking at the door of American politics — it’s winning elections.

And New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is leading the charge.

“We raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers instead of taking more from those with the least. Throughout this process, I have been reminded of the words of the Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek: ‘If socialists understood economics, they wouldn’t be socialists,’” he said in a recent speech.

“If these past months have shown us anything, it is that socialists not only understand economics just as well as the capitalists who came before, but that we can solve their years of mismanagement through an embrace of our principles,” he added.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck can’t believe how far their movement has come, pointing out that while “every single socialist experiment fails,” democratic socialists like Melat Kiros — who just won the primary in Colorado — continue to gain ground.

“She says, ‘We’re taking our system back, and we’re taking our country back,’” he says. “What do you mean you’re taking your country back?”

“When you’re talking about getting rid of capitalism, you’re not taking it back,” he continues. “So, the question is, is this just the edges of the party, or ... is this a death knell for the next election?”

And while those who want to shrink the government’s power over American citizens are the ones being called extremists, democratic socialists want to expand it.

“And here’s something else that nobody seems to notice,” Glenn says. “Every successful socialist movement in history claimed to represent the workers. ... Where are the workers today? Where are they?”

“Today’s movement represents the graduates. Look where all the energy comes from. The elite universities, the prestigious media, the nonprofits, the government bureaucracy, the professional advocates, the activists, the commanding height of culture,” he continues.

“Karl Marx predicted the revolution would come from the factory floor. Instead, it seems to be coming from the faculty lounge,” he adds.

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