Graham Platner officially WITHDRAWS from pivotal Senate race

Graham Platner officially filed to leave the race for one of Maine's seats in the U.S. Senate on Friday after facing intense criticism for numerous scandals.

Democrats now have only 17 days under Maine law to find his replacement and take on the campaign to replace incumbent Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

'My name may have been on the ballot, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine.'

On Wednesday, Platner had posted a video excoriating the leaders of his own party and accusing them of betraying him in order to derail his far-left political agenda.

He continued that message in the statement he issued Friday.

"I write to formally withdraw my candidacy for United States Senate," Platner wrote.

"People are desperate for change. For this broken system to be righted. For the American experiment to be furthered. Over the past eleven months, thousands and thousands of Mainers poured their hearts, time, and talent into a movement to deliver that vision. I will be forever grateful to them," he added.

"And in submitting this letter today, I seek to further the movement we have built together and the future we believe in," he said. "My name may have been on the ballot, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine."

Platner had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he dated about five years ago, which appeared to be the final straw for many Democrats who pulled their endorsements. He has vehemently denied the allegations.

RELATED: Donna Brazile gets CRUSHED online over bizarre reply to allegations against Graham Platner

Half a dozen Democrats have already announced their willingness to replace Platner as the Democratic nominee for an election that could decide the partisan control of the Senate after the midterm elections.

"F**k ICE. Free Palestine. Up the Hearts," Platner concluded.

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