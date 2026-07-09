WATCH: Graham Platner's video denial of sexual assault sounds EERILY similar to that of Eric Swalwell

A Fox News report compared the video denials of sexual harassment from two Democratic candidates and found some eerie similarities.

Graham Platner has denied allegations of sexual assault from a woman he dated and is resisting calls to step down from his campaign for one of Maine's seats in the U.S. Senate.

'Just like all of the Dems resounding their endorsements. All scripted.'

The report found that his denial had many of the same elements as the one issued by former Rep. Eric Swalwell in April when he faced similar accusations.

Swalwell said in his video that he wanted "you to see and hear from me directly."

"I wanted to directly address the troubling, serious, and false allegations against me," Platner said in his video released on Monday.

"These allegations of sexual assault are flat false," Swalwell said.

"Any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically false," Platner said.

"I'm gonna spend time with my family and friends, and I appreciate those who have reached out to me to show support," Swalwell said.

"We're taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love," Platner said.

Both Democrats were ridiculed greatly on social media.

"Did they have the same script writer?" Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina responded.

"Keep going ... there are more I suspect," California politician Gloria Romero replied.

"Just like all of the Dems resounding their endorsements. All scripted," another user said.

"Democrat sexual predators are so common that they have a template for a response. Eric Swalwell and Graham Platner must have gotten the outline in their welcome packet when they registered to run for office. Just insert your name and read!" another critic joked.

RELATED: Donna Brazile gets CRUSHED online over bizarre reply to allegations against Graham Platner

"Same script. Same denial. Same DNC playbook. ... Who wrote the script for them?" another response reads.

Many Democrats have rescinded their endorsements for Platner and called for him to step down from the campaign, though others are still defending him.

While Platner continues trying to hold on to his senatorial hopes, Swalwell set a grim precedent. The California Democrat was forced to abandon his gubernatorial hopes and resigned from office.

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