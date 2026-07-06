Donna Brazile gets CRUSHED online over bizarre reply to allegations against Graham Platner

Veteran political strategist Donna Brazile faced fierce criticism after her response to sexual assault allegations against Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Platner has faced a damaging series of scandals, but the latest allegations are leading many Democrats to rescind their endorsements and call for him to step down.

'He's got a pattern of abusing women and you're empathizing with him?'

While Brazile did call for Platner to be replaced, she also said he needed time to heal.

"It's time for Mr. Platner to step aside and be replaced," she wrote in a post on social media.

"Platner needs time to heal, focus on his family and well-being. Enough. Enough," she continued.

Her strange reaction was lambasted by critics online.

"Why does he need 'time to heal' from assaulting women?" one user responded.

"So your main concern here is the mental health and well-being of the accused rapist? Interesting you didn't say anything about his victim," another reply reads.

"Wait a minute. Platner's accused of sexual assault, and HE needs 'time to heal'?? It sounds like he needs time to chill behind bars!" another user said.

"Heal from what? He's got a pattern of abusing women and you're empathizing with him?" another user replied.

"The time for Platner to heal will be after his ironically named cellmate Tiny, who is also a sexual reprobate, is done with him," another user joked.

Politico first reported the allegations of rape by a woman who dated Platner nearly five years ago.

RELATED: 'Should be nowhere near Congress': Even 'The View' thinks Platner is a TERRIBLE candidate

Platner was also accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women while he was still married to his wife.

If Platner chooses to step down from the campaign, it would severely deflate Democrats' hopes of wresting away control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans.

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