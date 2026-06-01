Graham Platner trots out wife to deal with his extramarital sexting scandal, giving some Democrats the ick

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has in recent months polled relatively well and enjoyed the support of fellow travelers in D.C. despite a series of scandals — including one scandal that prompted multiple members of his campaign to jump ship.

Platner has managed, for instance, to maintain the support of Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.), Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Sen. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), even after it was revealed he previously identified as a communist, branded rural white Americans as racists, suggested that service members worried about being raped should buy "Kevlar underwear," smeared all police officers as "bastards," mocked Jesus and the Virgin Mary, and adorned himself with an apparent "totenkopf" tattoo reminiscent of the skull image popularized by Adolf Hitler's Schutzstaffel elite guard.

'He is an issue.'

While Platner's campaign has always been plagued by controversy, it appears to finally have become too much for some Democrats to bear — especially after it was revealed that the married candidate sent at least six women sexually explicit texts.

Amy Gertner — Platner's wife since 2023 — discovered the trove of debauched extramarital texts, then brought them to the attention of her husband's Senate campaign during the vetting process last year, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

"The United States Senate is not a training ground for redemption," Genevieve McDonald, the former Democratic state representative who resigned as political director of Platner's campaign in October, told the Times. "It is a place for proven leaders with moral clarity and integrity."

McDonald claimed that Platner sent sexually graphic texts to as many as a dozen women.

After current and former campaign officials confirmed the exchanges to the Times, Platner's campaign confirmed to Politico that the candidate had indeed sent the texts.

RELATED: Squad-endorsed candidate once reportedly volunteered with group tied to al-Qaeda and testified for terrorist 'blind cleric'

Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

Morris Katz — a strategist for Platner's campaign who wrote that he wanted to use images of his penis in a 2020 children's book — said of the reports about his boss' wandering eye, "It's no one's f**king business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office."

Gertner — who receives money from the campaign for serving as its volunteer coordinator — tried on Saturday to turn her husband's scandal on the media, noting in a video statement shared online by Platner, "It makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there's a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on."

After insinuating that questions about Platner's trustworthiness and fidelity aren't relevant to the race, Gertner said that she and her husband went to marriage counseling and that she doesn't "want a perfect marriage."

Like Gertner, Rep. Ro Khanna reaffirmed his support for Platner, stating on Saturday that he was proud of Collins' challenger "for having a vision for a new deal for our time."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), however, adopted a different tone, telling ABC News when asked on Sunday whether Platner might be jeopardizing Senate control for the Democrats, "Yes, I have concerns. That guy has questions to answer."

Levar Stoney, the former Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, similarly knocked Platner, writing, "I can’t help but think that if this candidate were a person of color or a woman, my party would be asking them to consider stepping aside immediately. A Nazi tattoo! Now this. I want Democrats to take back the Senate — but not like this."

Prior to the revelations about Platner's sexting exploits, some Democrats were already airing their concerns about his candidacy.

"I think when we're talking about moral clarity and what we want to see from Democrats, I think he is an issue," former Biden press office chief of staff Yemisi Egbewole, told Fox News' Bill Melugin last week.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) also denounced Platner last week, telling CNN, "I've been clear about Graham Platner. I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying."

"I hope Maine voters agree with me," continued Auchincloss. "I think it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner's brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country."

Over the weekend, the Maine Wire reported that Platner appeared to have an account on the messaging application Kik — long a cesspool for perverts and child exploitation — with the username "phustle0331."

CNN later confirmed that the account, which features a photo of a partially naked individual with tattoos identical to those sported by the Democratic candidate, belongs to Platner, the same person Sen. Warren said last month was her "kind of man."