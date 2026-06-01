Is Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ preparing us for real aliens? Glenn Beck says we’re missing a much bigger story

Critics are raving about Steven Spielberg’s new sci-fi film “Disclosure Day,” which is set to hit theaters June 12. Some are calling it his “best film in 20 years.”

But because the film coincides with the government’s declassification of UFO-related files, conspiracy theories are buzzing.

One popular theory posits that “Disclosure Day” is being deliberately hyped to generate more viewership because the film is secretly designed to prepare the public for real alien/UFO disclosure.

While Glenn Beck acknowledges the suspicious circumstances surrounding the film — the globally famous Spielberg coming out of retirement with a movie about disclosure right when the government is talking more about UFOs — he doesn’t believe “the chief storyteller of the modern age” is secretly working with the government or aliens on a big psyop.

While governments have long worked with Hollywood storytellers, including Spielberg, to generate propaganda that shapes public opinion, he believes “Disclosure Day” is likely just Spielberg “reading the room.”

“He might have just seen, oh, everybody’s paranoid about all of this stuff,” Glenn says.

But Glenn argues that even if the theory is true and “Disclosure Day” is some kind of soft propaganda or predictive programming, that still wouldn’t be the most important thing about the film.

“Here’s something I think is more interesting and more important than Spielberg working with the Pentagon or the CIA or aliens,” he says. “I believe this movie and Steven Spielberg may actually represent the end of a human era.”

In the very near future, “you’re not going to need Steven Spielberg anymore,” Glenn says.

“As government, power centers, advertisers, anyone else that’s trying to get you to buy something, act a certain way, believe something, just come over to their side of thinking, wear the mask, don’t wear the mask ... you don’t need Hollywood or a Spielberg anymore because you now have the algorithm.”

There’s only one thing that’s truly with us all the time — in our beds, cars, pockets/purses, bathrooms, desks, etc. — our cell phones.

“And your phone studies you all the time,” Glenn says.

“What makes you angry? What makes you laugh? What scares you? What keeps you watching? What kind of voice do you trust? What headlines make your pulse jump? It tracks all of it.”

When that kind of scary, detailed data is combined with artificial intelligence, the result is something truly dystopian.

Effective persuasion no longer requires a creative genius like Steven Spielberg because your data married to AI make a “far more powerful” tool.

“The old system of broadcasting one message like I’m doing right now to millions of people — this is over,” says Glenn. “The new system builds millions of custom messages for individual people.”

“That’s a gigantic shift, probably the biggest shift in culture, propaganda, in thinking.”

Glenn warns that right now we are in an age that will witness “the death of free will.”

Soon, our opinions, passions, decisions, and beliefs won’t stem from our own thinking; they’ll stem from the content the algorithm curated for us.

And this content will be wildly different for each person.

“One [person] gets stories about hidden corruption, UFO disclosures, and secret programs; the other gets stories about safety and experts and the dangers of misinformation,” Glenn illustrates. “Both people become more emotionally certain and hardened; both believe they discovered that truth on their own, but the machine has studied them and is feeding that to them like lab rats.”

Unlike “human propagandists” that have been “manipulating crowds for a very long time,” the machine “never sleeps” and can “[run] billions of tiny emotional experiments every single day.”

“Maybe this is why Spielberg's movie is landing at exactly the right moment,” Glenn says, “because beneath all of the UFO or UAP fascination now sits the biggest question humans have ever asked. ... What is real?”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

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