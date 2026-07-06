Supreme Court protects women’s sports — but not before this young girl paid the price

In a massive win for women’s sports, this week the Supreme Court ruled that states have the authority to maintain sports teams based on biological sex — upholding laws in West Virginia and Idaho.

But the decision comes after young girls have already been traumatized.

“It was really her eighth-grade season when things started to get worse. She was coming home increasingly frustrated, telling us about mean and then sexually inappropriate things that this boy was saying to her,” a mother whose daughter was forced to play alongside a boy recalled in an interview.

“One day she came home and told me that he was telling her and other girls to ‘Suck my D-word.’ This was happening frequently during track practice and in the locker room from a boy who was saying he was a girl,” she continued.

“So this was really shocking and alarming to us,” she added.

“What did you do at that point?” the interviewer asked.

“We had a coach reach out to us, actually, that same day to tell us that Adelaia had lost her competition spot to this boy, and she wanted to let us know that she felt it was unfair. So we told her about the inappropriate comments and surprisingly, to us, she said that she had also heard him say many inappropriate things,” the mother replied.

The mother also explained that this boy had been asking the girls for nude photographs during track meets and taking “other inappropriate actions towards boys and girls during the season.”

The coach also had a daughter on the team and told Adelaia’s mother that she was “deeply concerned” but “couldn’t say anything for fear of losing her job.”

“So after this conversation, I was so alarmed. I spoke about it with Adelaia and told her that I felt the situation had become unsafe for her and the other girls. And I’ll never forget, she said to me after that, ‘Mom, that’s not the worst thing PJ has ever said to me,’” the mother explained.

“I just felt sick as I read that he had said to her, ‘I’m going to stick my D-word in your P-word,’” she added.

“My gosh,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, disturbed.

“They know that he’s doing it, and it doesn’t matter, because heaven forbid they say anything about a boy who identifies as a girl,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.