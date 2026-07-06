Nancy Pelosi's husband involved in car crash — and could face charges

The husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may face charges after he allegedly drove his convertible into a parked car in Napa Valley and drove away Friday.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Paul Pelosi about a quarter of a mile away from the alleged accident with damage to the front of his brown Maserati.

'Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle.'

Police said he told them he hit something but was unaware of what caused the damage to his vehicle.

No injuries were reported. A witness saw the crash and called 911 at about 2:30 p.m.

The 86-year-old did not have alcohol in his system, according to police. He was not arrested, and the sheriff's office recommended a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Photos of the damage in the case were obtained and published by the New York Post.

The sheriff's office also said it referred Paul Pelosi to the Department of Motor Vehicles to determine whether he should be allowed to continue driving.

Paul Pelosi previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County in 2022. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation but served only two days in jail.

A spokesperson for the Pelosis released a brief statement about the hit-and-run report.

"Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle," the spokesperson said. "Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter."

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Paul Pelosi was also apparently involved in a lethal car accident when he was only 16 years old.

His 19-year-old brother David was killed when Pelosi crashed his sports car near San Mateo in 1957, according to the Daily Mail, citing an article from the San Francisco Examiner in February 1957.

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