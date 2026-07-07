Anna Paulina Luna calls for investigation into Patriot Front after flash rally in DC

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said the congressional oversight committee should investigate the Patriot Front group after its march on the Fourth of July.

Masked members of the white supremacist group marched through Washington, D.C., and at one point were photographed surrounding a black woman on public transit.

'There are plenty of things that I see that I might personally find offensive, reprehensible, but in America, free speech is allowed.'

On Monday, Luna said the group should finally be investigated.

"What I find odd about Patriot Front is how under Biden they were never investigated," she wrote in a statement on social media Monday.

"Well funded. Never investigated," she added. "FBI under Biden looked into Catholics instead. So, looks like [the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform] should do some digging.

About 400 members of the group marched through D.C. on Saturday, and some carried the U.S. flag upside down to signify distress.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended the group's right to free speech on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Certainly what they stand for is nothing that I could possibly agree with," Burgum said, "but one of the foundational principles of the United States, which makes democracy messy, is free speech, and there are plenty of things that I see that I might personally find offensive, reprehensible, but in America, free speech is allowed, and this is by the whole spectrum of things."

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Burgum would not commit to advise President Donald Trump to condemn the demonstration.

Luna is the chair of the committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

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