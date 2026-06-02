'Should be nowhere near Congress': Even 'The View' thinks Graham Platner is a TERRIBLE candidate

The hits keep coming for Graham Platner, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination in the race for one of Maine's U.S. Senate seats.

On Monday the women of "The View" trashed Platner's campaign and said he has no business being anywhere near Congress after grappling with so many scandals.

'You’ve shown me who you are, and I heard you. This man should be nowhere near Congress.'

The most recent revelation that Platner, who is married, sent sexually explicit messages to at least half a dozen women in recent years is just the latest sting for his campaign.

"On the heels of apologizing for a tattoo associated with Nazis, the offensive posts about a wounded U.S. soldier. Now his wife, Amy Gertner, is responding to reports that she gave his campaign a heads-up about her husband sending sexually explicit texts to several different women," said Whoopi Goldberg.

"Horrible. There is no doubt that this guy, Platner, is flawed, flawed, flawed in many ways," added Ana Navarro.

"It is disturbing, and it is horrible. And why can't we do better? Why can't we have better candidates?"

"This guy just seems like a guy of not very good character," said former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"Don't die on the hill of a guy who's going to be a headache for you for years to come."

Sara Haines took special offense to Platner previously saying a U.S. soldier should have died on the battlefield.

"If you are capable of saying that at any time in your life, you’ve shown me who you are, and I heard you. This man should be nowhere near Congress. We’ve already got a wealth of people we need out. We’re not sending one like this in."

"So he's a cheater," added Sunny Hostin. "He's an anti-Semite — because the fact that he had that tattoo for 20 years and didn't know what it was is a lie. So he's a liar, a racist, an anti-Semite; he's a homophobe. So he's all the things. And character does matter."

Hostin also did not accept Platner's excuse that his racist comments were caused by post-traumatic stress disorder from his experiences in combat as a Marine.

"I know a lot of soldiers that have PTSD that aren't racist," she said.

However, despite all of the problems they cited with Platner, Hostin went on to say they needed the victory in Maine to take control of the Senate away from Republicans.

The Republican Party in Maine posted clips of the most critical comments in a video that was widely circulated on social media.

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In response to the sexting scandal, Platner's wife put out a video calling the story "gossip" and trying to downplay it. Many described her video as uncomfortable to watch.

Platner is presumed to be the Democratic nominee to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has been criticized by many in her own party for being moderate and centrist. Platner's main Democratic rival, Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign in late April.

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