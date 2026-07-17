Republicans want to make your cell phone better — and freer

A group of Republicans have written letters to the Federal Communications Commission asking for national changes to how consumers can use their cell phones.

On Monday, four GOP members from across the country told FCC Chairman Brendan Carr that it's time for mandatory rules that allow for greater technological freedom among cellphone providers.

'Working families and seniors on fixed incomes remain locked into carrier networks.'

Reps. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), Mark Alford (R-Mo.), and Mark E. Amodei (R-Nev.) wrote the FCC to voice their "strong support" behind finalizing "uniform, mandatory cellphone unlocking rules."

This would mean that when a customer is finished with a contract with his cellphone carrier, he could then have his phone unlocked so that it can be used under any other service provider/network, similar to carrying over one's phone number.

"Consumers in our districts, including working families and seniors on fixed incomes, remain locked into carrier networks even after paying off their devices, unable to switch to more affordable plans due to a patchwork of voluntary carrier policies," the congressmen wrote in a letter provided to Blaze News.

At the same time, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.) wrote his own letter to Carr, which described locked phones as "artificial restrictions for consumers" that deter competition and "trap families in overpriced plans."

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Both letters cited a national poll of 1,000 registered voters on the topic of cellphone carriers locking cell phones and restricting them from being used on competing networks.

Fitzgerald cited the "extremely high" support behind being able to keep one's cell phone when changing carriers.

"Agreement is also broad and strong for the statements that locking devices to a network limits choice and is a main reason for paying," the FabrizioWard poll stated.

The other Congress members referred to the massively bipartisan nature of the idea, which was shown through 86% of independents supporting cellphone unlocking.

Concurrently, 85% of Donald Trump voters agreed, while 90% of Kamala Harris voters also were in favor of the policy.

Other major support was found when participants were asked if they should be allowed to switch cellphone carriers with the same phone at any point if they pay off the remainder of their contract; an average of 85% of respondents agreed.

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"We respectfully request that the commission move forward to finalize a clear and enforceable unlocking standard," the group of politicians wrote.

They continued, "Consumers seeking more affordable monthly plans may have limited options, paying higher rates than a more competitive market would require."

Without a consistent standard, they argued, consumers will continue to be treated differently depending on which carrier sold them a phone, with little recourse if they are not allowed to opt out of their contract.

The FCC has yet to respond.

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