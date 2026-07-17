Democrats go into FULL PANIC MODE after Trump exposes election interference from China and the deep state

In his primetime address to the nation on Thursday — which ABC, CNN, and NBC refused to carry — President Donald Trump provided damning insights into the apparent insecurity of American elections and past efforts to both exploit and cover up election system vulnerabilities.

Trump highlighted, among other things, the apparent attempts by the Chinese communist regime to interfere in the 2020 election; China's "illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files"; the work by "members of the deep state" to "actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China's sinister election meddling"; and the discovery, according to a Department of Homeland Security review, that approximately 278,000 noncitizens were registered to vote.

'He has cynically and corruptly decided to call into question our free and fair elections.'

"Great damage has been done to our country. Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost," said the president. "This cannot be allowed to continue."

Officials in Beijing are hardly the only leftists outraged over Trump's disclosures.

Following the speech and the White House's release of supporting documents, Democrats lashed out in an apparent panic and accused Trump of trying to "rig" the upcoming midterms.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), found to have an unfavorability rating of 43% according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, characterized Trump's speech as a "pathetic attempt" to deny that "he lost the 2020 election."

"He is working to rig the midterms before a single vote has even been cast. We won't let him," Schumer said in a statement. "When it comes to the SAVE Act, the courts have rejected it, Congress has rejected it, even members of your own party have rejected it — give it up."

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In his speech, Trump noted that "addressing this crisis of election security demands that Congress must pass the SAVE America Act" — proposed legislation that would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

"The only reason you wouldn't do it is you want to cheat because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can't get away or can't get elected any other way," added Trump.

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House minority leader who hours earlier threatened American "regime change," suggested that the concerns and evidence Trump presented to the nation on Thursday amounted to "deliberate and dangerous lies."

Like Schumer, Jeffries claimed that the president's concerns about election security are part of an election subversion strategy.

"He has cynically and corruptly decided to call into question our free and fair elections before a single ballot has been cast," said Jeffries, a staunch opponent of the SAVE America Act. "Why? Republicans believe they need to cheat to win."

Michigan Democrats, whose state featured in the president's discussion of possible voter fraud, said that "despite whatever this rambling and corrupt man says, thousands of clerks, poll workers, and elections staff nationwide administered a free and accurate election" and claimed that Trump was actually attempting to "undermine our elections and disenfranchise voters."

Some Democrats rushed to conclude that Trump was lying about election vulnerabilities even before he began speaking on Thursday.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), for instance, said ahead of Trump's speech, "You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this bulls**t."

All 24 Democratic governors clutched pearls over the speech, noting in a joint statement, "It's deeply alarming that President Trump continues to try to undermine free and fair elections. No amount of lies and conspiracy theories can change the fact that our country’s elections have repeatedly been proven to be safe and secure."

According to the Democratic governors, Trump's "attacks" are "intended to intimidate and silence voters."

Gavin Newsom, the governor of a state where noncitizens can vote in certain elections, individually crashed out over Trump's speech, saying in a video, "This was a legitimate 25th Amendment moment, the ramblings of a mad king."

Newsom told his followers that "nothing about what you watched tonight ... was real."

Sticking to the Democratic script, Newsom added that Trump "wants to rig the election in 2026."