FBI now investigating alleged election fraud among homeless in Skid Row of Los Angeles

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into allegations of election fraud on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The California Post reported that plainclothes federal agents are interviewing homeless people about the claims made in a video of votes exchanged for payment.

'Yeah, they come out here all the time,' said an unidentified woman who claimed she had been paid $2 to vote for Bass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the probe, according to the report.

The Justice Department only confirmed an investigation into a criminal matter and refused to offer additional information. The Post said its report determined the investigation was related to election fraud.

The investigation comes after a stunning video posted to TikTok that documented interviews with homeless people claiming they had been paid to vote for the Democrats in the Los Angeles mayoral election.

Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt initially won second place in the jungle election, but after more votes came in, he slipped into third place and was boxed out of the general. Many suspected that his campaign was the victim of election fraud.

"Yeah, they come out here all the time," said an unidentified woman who claimed she had been paid $2 to vote for Bass.

"They gave you an optional choice," said a man calling himself Kevin Shepherd and claiming to have been paid $4 to vote for Bass.

He said they also would have paid him to vote for Nithya Raman, the other Democrat, but not for Pratt.

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Another woman said she was paid $5 to vote for Bass, but a separate investigation found that she was likely not a voter in the mayoral election.

The Post also admitted it could not independently confirm the claims in the video, which has since been deleted.

Pratt has said he is moving on to another phase of saving Los Angeles, which has less to do with running for election and more to do with exposing corruption of the Democrats in charge.

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