'It's war': Spencer Pratt says he'll keep working to save Los Angeles — and claims to have damaging evidence

Spencer Pratt says he has damaging evidence against one of the Los Angeles mayoral candidates after he was boxed out of the primary election.

Pratt initially came in second place when the first ballot count was announced on election night, but his lead was whittled away by successive ballot counts until socialist city councilwoman Nithya Raman overtook him.

'The city is a mess, and you're about to reward the arsonist who torched the place with four more years of destruction.'

Rather than abandon his effort to save Los Angeles, Pratt released a fiery and defiant video Friday claiming to have damaging audio secretly recorded by a candidate's staffer.

"You think you could get rid of me that easily?" Pratt says in the video.

"I didn't get in this for political power; I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing's changed," he added.

He referred to Raman and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass as "morons" and "dumb and dumber," a reference to the popular movie. Pratt also claimed that many Los Angeles business owners and entrepreneurs told him they were leaving the city because of the inept government.

"That means the city has to cut services. More potholes, less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities," Pratt continued.

"You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city. Look at this place already," he added.

"This city is a mess, and you're about to reward the arsonist who torched the place with four more years of destruction?" he said.

Bass will go up against Raman, who previously endorsed Bass and was counted as one of her allies. Some on the left see Raman as the manifestation of a party battle between centrist moderates and the far-left socialist fringe trying to take over.

"My goal hasn't changed. I've been laser-focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait," he added.

KTLA-TV published Pratt's video in its entirety on its YouTube channel.

RELATED: Socialist mayoral candidate is outraged at encampment outside her LA home — but its not what it seems

"So Karen, Nithya, ask yourself, is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?" he asked. "I hope you sleep well at night over the next five months."

The latest ballot count with about 99% of the votes had Bass at 34.3%, Raman at 29%, and Pratt at 25.5% of the votes. The difference between Pratt and Raman was about 30K votes.

"It's war!" Pratt said in the video.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!